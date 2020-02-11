Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $21.03 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 873,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.89% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 605,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

