Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128,245 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $133,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $241.64. 2,689,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $240.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

