Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $92,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 2,748,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,592. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,350 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,149. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

