Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $105.41 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $105,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,289,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

