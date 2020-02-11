Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $119.82 Million Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $119,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,521. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.