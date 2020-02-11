Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 40,857 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $101,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 134.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 838.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STRA traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $164.95. 4,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,752. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.11. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $110.09 and a one year high of $189.79.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

