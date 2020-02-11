Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,187 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,863,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,187 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $94,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of FE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. 1,744,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,784. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.