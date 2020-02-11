Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $99,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $20,134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.31. The stock had a trading volume of 811,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average is $210.04. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.17.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

