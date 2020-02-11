Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get Viewray alerts:

VRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Viewray has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viewray will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 532,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 385,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 209,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.