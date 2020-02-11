Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 62.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 38.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

CVI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.33.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

