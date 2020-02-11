Virtu Financial LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:CURE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,059. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06.

