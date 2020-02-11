Virtu Financial LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

