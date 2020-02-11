Virtu Financial LLC Invests $542,000 in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TCG BDC by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TCG BDC by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 32,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,569. The stock has a market cap of $805.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. TCG BDC Inc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.