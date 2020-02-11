Virtu Financial LLC Invests $592,000 in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EE. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in El Paso Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in El Paso Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. 4,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,920. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

