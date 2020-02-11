Virtu Financial LLC Sells 44,703 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,703 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 4,045.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWM stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

