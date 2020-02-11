Virtu Financial LLC Sells 54,934 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 54,934 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 341,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 867,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,266,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Guggenheim increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of VZ traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. 1,899,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,859,972. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

