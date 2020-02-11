Virtu Financial LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 59,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Microbot Medical Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

MBOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

