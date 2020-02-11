Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. 63,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

