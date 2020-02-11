Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Visa by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 22,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 34,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in Visa by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 16,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $206.56. 1,995,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.45 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

