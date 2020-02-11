Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO opened at $10.18 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 94,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 124.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.