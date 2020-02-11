Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 176 ($2.32) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 196.93 ($2.59).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.24. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

