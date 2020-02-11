Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $391,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.89. 15,923,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,384. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $272.50. The company has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.