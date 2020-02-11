Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Makes New Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,170,000 after buying an additional 3,174,964 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 2,101,851 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,517,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,948,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 1,119,524 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,372,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,082. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

