Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Purchases 11,774 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.5% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655,316 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 594,316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,132 shares of company stock worth $3,970,910 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. 12,842,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,811,724. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

