Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Sells 1,525 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

