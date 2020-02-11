Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Sells 5,025 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,047,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $87,750,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 2,191,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,990. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.