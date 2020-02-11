Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.37. 472,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

