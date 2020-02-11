Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,192,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,944,000 after acquiring an additional 122,435 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.