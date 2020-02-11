Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Shares Down 20.9%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)’s stock price was down 20.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.39 price target on shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

