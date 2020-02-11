WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 532,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 143,569 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,445 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

