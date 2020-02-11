Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. 2,026,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,631. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

