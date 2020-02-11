Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 2.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 490.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,666,000 after buying an additional 423,130 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Linde by 4,180.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $71,902,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Linde by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,173,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,108. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $163.89 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

