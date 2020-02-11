Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. 475,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

