Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.68. The company had a trading volume of 206,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,502. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $330.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

