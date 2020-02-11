Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.02. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 83,195 shares changing hands.

WPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $548.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

