Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.83.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.04. 1,233,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,228. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $97.08 and a 52-week high of $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.66.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 11.5% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.