Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $113.99 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 38953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

