Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,097 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,905,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

