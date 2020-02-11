Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $426,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,316. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $143.94 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

