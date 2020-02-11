Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.53. 702,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

