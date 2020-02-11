Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $82,616,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,445. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

