Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 398 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $133,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,242,000 after buying an additional 263,395 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $65,574,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,213,000 after buying an additional 126,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $343.57. 1,194,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $355.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock worth $20,497,985. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.