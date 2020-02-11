Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weidai’s earnings. Weidai reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weidai will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weidai.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.15 million during the quarter. Weidai had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

WEI stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Weidai has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

