Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMK. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $2,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Weis Markets by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 2,939.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 23.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. 1,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.06. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

