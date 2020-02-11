Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Western New England Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million.

WNEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $244.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.