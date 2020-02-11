Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Westrock has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Westrock has a payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westrock to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

