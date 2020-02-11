Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Whitbread stock remained flat at $$60.04 during midday trading on Monday.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

