White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $97,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,091.02. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $898.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.