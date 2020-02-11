WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of WYY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,893. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYY shares. B. Riley started coverage on WidePoint in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

