WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.23 and last traded at $107.81, 42,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 66,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 798,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,631,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,007,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

