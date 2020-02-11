WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.23 and last traded at $107.81, 42,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 66,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)
WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.